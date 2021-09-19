All of those titles — and more — stand to win big at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Here’s what else to know about the show.
How can I watch the Emmys?
The Emmys, which kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. For those without either, the show will also stream on live TV apps (including Hulu, Roku and YouTube TV).
Has the pandemic impacted the show?
Last year’s Emmys were the real guinea pig. Jimmy Kimmel hosted a semi-virtual ceremony from a nearly empty Staples Center, and most nominees attended via a glorified videoconferencing setup. It went smoothly for the most part, but coronavirus vaccines have allowed for an in-person setup this year.
The show will be broadcast from an events space outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a smaller audience of nominees and their guests will be seated at tables under a large tent. Everyone in attendance will be required to show proof of full vaccination as well as a negative coronavirus test.
Who’s hosting?
The ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the actor and comedian who noted in a July news release that “television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before.”
“It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people,” he said. “I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”
When is the red carpet?
Red carpet coverage will be limited to roughly a dozen media outlets this year. E! will host its usual programming beginning at 4:30 p.m., though the main “Live from E!” show — featuring E! host Nina Parker, correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye” and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley — will air from 6 p.m. until the show begins.
Who’s nominated?
The nominations announced in July were rather predictable and very streamable; Netflix once again dominated with 24 nods for “The Crown,” though Disney Plus managed to earn just as many for “The Mandalorian.” Close behind were “WandaVision” (Disney Plus), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu), “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) and network television’s strongest showing, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC).
Coronavirus-era production delays on such Television Academy-friendly series as Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “Succession” made for a bit more variety in the acting categories, though folks from the widely nominated series listed above still make up the bulk of the nods. Among the most significant nominees is best actress contender Mj Rodriguez (FX’s “Pose”), the first transgender woman to appear in the category.
Star vehicles such as Kate Winslet’s “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) were expected, though the academy still surprised — and maybe not in the good way — with a nod for Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” Series with passionate followings such as “PEN15” (Hulu) and “The Boys” (Amazon) also earned nominations, as well as Michaela Coel’s acclaimed show “I May Destroy You” (HBO), snubbed eons ago by the Golden Globes.
Who’s already won?
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are divided into three ceremonies over the course of two days, took place a week ago at the same venue as Sunday’s show. The Creative Arts categories honor crafts and technical achievements such as cinematography and costumes, though the final ceremony does honor guest acting performances.
Netflix once again dominated with numerous wins for both “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” earning 34 awards total. Disney Plus, perhaps Netflix’s closest competitor for Emmys these days, racked up 13 thanks to “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian.”
