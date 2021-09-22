“I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he said, adding: “But I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”
While Garson’s son did not cite a specific cause of death, executive producer of “Sex and the City” Michael Patrick King said the star had been working on the sequel series “even while he was sick.”
“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That,’" King said in a statement. “His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”
The actor, who soared to fame playing the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s best male friend and confidant Stanford Blatch in widely-loved HBO series, was honored by co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall.
Nixon remembered him as “a source of light and friendship,” and said that everyone on set “adored” working alongside him, while Cattrall said his passing was a “terribly sad loss.”
HBO paid tribute to the actor in a tweet that described him as one of their most “beloved characters.”
“Sex and the City” fans also paid tribute to the actor, recalling his most memorable scenes.
“There’s no Sex and the City without Willie Garson,” read one tweet. “I absolutely adored him as Mozzie in White Collar and will dearly miss his whimsical humor he brings to the screen,” read another.
Garson, who was born in 1964, appeared in a string of television shows including “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “The X-Files,” “Boy Meets World” and “Friends.”
When “Sex And The City” launched in 1998, he landed the role of Blatch and went on to appear in the show’s two films.
Throughout his career he also appeared in “Quantum Leap,” “Girl Meets World” and “Hawaii Five-0.”
As his name trended on social media, Garson’s final tweet which was published from his account earlier this month, resurfaced. “Be kind to each other.....Always.” He wrote. “Love to all.”