“Oooohhhh, I wish I’d been there!” you are no doubt crying as you tear at your hair in woe. Well! Thanks to Loser Sarah Walsh, you can see video of the whole shebang in the Style Invitational Devotees Facebook group. (Yes, you do have to join the group, but it’s a private group — nobody else on Facebook can see you — and you don’t even have to use your own name, and you can just lurk. Sign up at on.fb.me/invdev and, where you answer the questions, you can tell me or my co-admin Alex Blackwood that you just want to watch the videos and we won’t announce you to the other Devs, if you prefer.) Time stamps for music highlights: “Sam’s Enchanted Entries,” 38:50; “Jonathan Jensen,” 1:00:30; Jonathan’s “acceptance speech” song: 1:04. Before each of the tribute songs, I read a sampling of Sam’s and Jonathan’s ink. Since Jon’s first Invite ink was his anti-Trump parody “A, You’re Abominable,” we sang that too. That’s around 51:00.