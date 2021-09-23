“It was beautiful and fascinating,” he says. “If I had to do my life in music, what would it sound like? This is what it sounds like. It was incredible to witness.” Blanchard, too, was born and raised in Louisiana, and Blow could hear it in his music for Lee’s films. “He doesn’t know intellectually where I’m from, he knows where I’m from. And he understands all the subtleties and musicality of the region — not only jazz, but hill country blues and folk, spiritual music, chanting from the fraternal groups, Cajun and zydeco. He understands how to make it all cohesive. Because, to us, it is all just music."