Sections of the island of Blackreef can be explored at set times: morning, noon, afternoon and evening. If Colt dies more than two times during one of his expeditions, the time loop resets and he finds himself back on the beach in the morning. Early in the game Colt loses the gear he finds when the time loop resets. Eventually he learns how to “infuse” weapons and assorted upgrades with “residuum,” or energy, that can be harvested from dead enemies and objects littered throughout the environment. Infusion, which can be performed in between missions, allows Colt to retain his gear across different time loops. Residuum works in a manner similar to how souls work in the Dark Souls series. If Colt dies, he drops his residuum where he fell. Players then have the opportunity to revisit the spot where Colt met his end and reclaim the residuum, which disappears if the time loop resets.