Trial proceedings began Aug. 18, and prosecutors called on 45 witnesses over the span of more than a month. The first witness to take the stand, Jerhonda Pace, accused Kelly of sexually abusing her when she was 16 years old, according to the Associated Press. She also said he beat her and knowingly gave her herpes, a claim echoed by other witnesses and later backed by a physician who spoke on Kelly’s medical history. Another witness, solely identified as Jane, said she met Kelly when she was 17. She recalled being forced to have sexual encounters with other women, per NPR, and claimed she wasn’t allowed to leave rooms without Kelly’s permission. Jane also said she was forced to have an abortion.