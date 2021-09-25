The 39-year-old popstar’s saga to end the conservatorship over her nearly $60 million fortune has reeled in fans around the world and sparked “Free Britney” rallies in major cities. Her highly publicized attempts to regain control of her life also brought attention to others struggling with similar thorny guardianships.
The next court hearing over the conservatorship is due on Sept. 29 and comes after her father, Jamie Spears, filed to end the conservatorship she has lived under for 13 years — a dramatic twist that will still need a judge’s approval.
After Friday’s surveillance allegations, which her attorney pledged to investigate, her father’s lawyer said his “actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court,” and with the “consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court,” Reuters reported.
Meanwhile a statement on behalf of Black Box Security, shown in the documentary, said they had worked within ethical and legal bounds, and were “particularly proud of their work keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years.”
Britney’s family and aides maintain they have protected her under the legal arrangement — which is meant to help people who cannot care for themselves, like the elderly or ill.
It started in 2008 as the former child star publicly struggled with a mental health breakdown in the face of paparazzi scrutiny. At the time, she was hospitalized and lost custody of her two children. But questions have since abounded about the guardianship, especially after Britney returned to the studio, went on tour and then launched a residency in Las Vegas.
“I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work,” she said in June in a rare testimony that drew fan sympathy from the United States to Paris, Beirut and Senegal after she described restraints on her money and even her reproductive rights. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said.
