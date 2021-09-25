According to Vlasov, around the time Spears got an iPhone, Jamie, Yemini and a staffer named Robin Greenhill from Tri Star Sports and Entertainment (the company that handles Spears’s accounting and finances) huddled to figure out how they could monitor Spears’s usage of it. Yemini allegedly asked Vlasov if parental controls could be installed; ultimately, according to Vlasov, it was Greenhill who suggested that the trio could sign into Spears’s iCloud account with an iPad and set it up to mirror all of her iPhone activities. Yemini, Greenhill and Jamie, according to Vlasov, proceeded to read all the texts and communications that came to and from Spears’s phone, even those between Spears and her then-lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III.