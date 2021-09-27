The verdict follows five weeks of testimony from 50 witnesses and arrives on the second day of jury deliberations. Kelly was found guilty on one count of racketeering, a charge that is often involved with organized crime, and eight of violating the Mann Act, which is aimed at curbing sex trafficking. He still faces additional federal charges of sexual assault and abuse in Illinois.
The Washington Post has reached out to Kelly’s legal team for comment on the verdict.
The 45 witnesses called on by prosecutors described an elaborate system of abuse supported by Kelly’s immense fame and professional power, as well as by the cooperation of his employees and close associates. As widely described in reports from the trial, numerous accusers — including one man — testified that they were underage when they met Kelly, who they said went on to control their lives.
As The Washington Post previously reported, the racketeering charge made it possible for prosecutors to present more evidence to the jury — therefore painting a fuller picture — than they might have been able to had the charges against Kelly been limited to individual instances of alleged assault or abuse.
The defense called on five witnesses, a few of whom worked for Kelly and at first denied having seen him associate with underage girls. Upon cross-examination, such as with Kelly’s childhood friend and former bodyguard, prosecutors were able to poke holes in the testimonies. An accountant who worked for Kelly recalled drafting a document that described the singer as the head of “RSK Enterprises.”
This post has been updated.
