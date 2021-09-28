The following year, Sam Lutfi, a former manager and sometime close friend of Spears, told Eliscu, the doc’s executive producer, that he and Ghalib were still working together to try to get Spears a new lawyer. In the film, Eliscu says the pair had been talking to new lawyers who believed that if Spears signed a statement saying she wanted to hire one of them to replace her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, the court would have to allow it. Lufti and Ghalib drew up a petition on her behalf to “retain and pay independent counsel.” Eliscu, who profiled Spears for Rolling Stone, eventually became part of the effort to help her get out of her conservatorship — and she says in the film that she wound up secretly meeting Spears in a bathroom at the Montage Hotel in Los Angeles to have her sign the petition.