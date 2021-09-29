The matter of whether her conservatorship will be terminated, as both Spears’s and Jamie’s respective legal teams have requested, will be addressed in a future hearing.
Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since early 2008, when a series of highly publicized episodes of erratic behavior during her divorce in 2007 culminated with an involuntary psychiatric hold. Her father served as a conservator for 13 years, though different co-conservators have come and gone in the meantime. (Spears’s onetime fiance, Jason Trawick, was briefly a co-conservator, as were a lawyer named Andrew M. Wallet and a bank called Bessemer Trust; a professional fiduciary named Jodi Montgomery began acting as an interim conservator in 2019 when Jamie stepped back due to health issues.)
In late June, Spears expressed to the court that she wished to terminate the conservatorship entirely; her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed an official petition to do so a month later. In response, Jamie and his lawyers initially filed a document with the court agreeing to step down “when the time is right.”
On Sept. 7, however, many were surprised when Jamie himself filed a petition to end the conservatorship, on the grounds that he had always wanted what was best for his daughter and now wished to comply with her desire to terminate it. “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the filing reads. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.” However, while he agreed to step down, the filing notes that “there are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate.”
In response, Rosengart issued a statement to reporters: “To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.” On Wednesday in court, Spears’s legal team argued against immediate termination of the conservatorship along similar lines of reasoning: Immediate termination could hinder a potential investigation into the conditions of the conservatorship. (In a court filing last week, Jamie’s lawyers noted that “granting the Petition For Termination would render some of the other pending matters moot.”)
Conservatorships are somewhat rare in the United States, and the arrangement itself involves putting a vulnerable adult (perhaps someone who is senile or severely developmentally disabled) under the authority of another adult, usually to protect the vulnerable adult from being taken advantage of. The arrangement — which can be severely restricting on the vulnerable adult, in that they usually surrender their financial decisions, medical decisions and day-to-day schedule to the conservator — is usually only applied in cases where the vulnerable adult is unable to feed, clothe or house themselves.
It’s rare for a conservatee to, say, have a job, which is one reason the Spears conservatorship has seemed strange to so many: In the years since her conservatorship was established, Spears has released multiple albums and performed multiple tours in the United States and abroad.
This year has seen a flurry of public interest in the Spears family and this conservatorship, starting with a New York Times documentary released in February titled “Framing Britney Spears.” A number of other documentaries, as well as rallies organized by the #FreeBritney movement — a grass-roots movement formed online that aims to spread awareness of Spears’s unusual situation and pressure the court to release her from the arrangement — have added to the public’s interest in the ongoing saga.
The media attention around the Spears family may have contributed to Spears’s decision to take the rare move of addressing the court herself over the summer. In a lengthy statement to the court, Spears offered new, harrowing details of conditions she called “abusive”: She described being given prescription drugs against her will, being forbidden to drive a car by herself or ride in a car with her boyfriend, being forced to go to therapy multiple times per week in a place where paparazzi and the public could easily see her coming and going, and being disallowed from having her birth-control device removed despite her hopes to have another baby. Spears ultimately asked the judge to end the conservatorship, saying she wasn’t previously aware she could petition to terminate her conservatorship at all.
Further disturbing details of a conservatorship that was long shrouded in secrecy emerged in two documentaries released this week. In “Controlling Britney Spears,” released Friday as a follow-up to the February film, a former employee of a security company employed by Jamie Spears alleges that the security company installed recording devices in Spears’s home and bedroom, unbeknown to her, and recorded her interactions with her family and her boyfriend. The Netflix documentary “Britney vs. Spears,” released Tuesday, cited leaked documents that proved Spears had tried multiple times to hire her own legal representation, replacing the court-appointed lawyer assigned to her, and been denied permission. The same documentary alleged that from its establishment, the conservatorship gave Jamie the power to issue restraining orders and hire security, power to use her money to pay for legal fees, power to enter and take possession of Spears’s home (and exert authority over who else was there at any time), power to open and operate businesses and power to hire for a number of positions using funds from Spears’s estate. In 2009, the conservatorship became permanent and Jamie acquired even more authority: Jamie could soon lease a car for himself using funds from Spears’s estate, cancel her credit cards as he saw fit, and pursue new business opportunities on his daughter’s behalf, so long as her medical team approved them. (CNN also released a documentary on Sunday titled “Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom.”)
Under such heightened public scrutiny, a number of figures associated with the conservatorship have resigned in recent months. Bessemer Trust, which briefly served as a co-conservator for Spears’s estate, resigned in the wake of her June 23 court hearing, on the grounds that its representatives did not know Spears herself objected to the existence of the conservatorship. Spears’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, stepped down in July. After denying Spears’s requests much earlier in the conservatorship to retain a lawyer of her own choosing, the court approved her July 2021 request for Ingham to be replaced by Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor. That lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has aggressively pursued an end to the conservatorship, arguing it’s time for Spears to be free.
