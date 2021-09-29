Still, in light of the 2008 trial, Kelly’s accusers didn’t count on a guilty verdict, said Gloria Allred, who represented three survivors in Kelly’s New York trial, and called the singer “the worst” sexual predator she has ever pursued in her four decades as a women’s rights attorney. But despite all the evidence against him, she said many of his victims “were holding their breath” when the verdict came in. “Because of what happened in 2008, they couldn’t say, ‘Oh, this is a slam dunk, he’s definitely going to be convicted’ — because you never know what a jury is going to do.”