On Tuesday night, “Vanderpump Rules” returned for its ninth season premiere. But more than a half-dozen cast members, including Schroeder, were nowhere to be found, with no on-air explanation.
It was a glaring omission if you followed last year’s news cycle. In 2020, Bravo announced the firing of fan-favorite Schroeder and her off-and-on best friend Kristen Doute — as well as two new cast members, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — after past racist actions surfaced.
In 2018, Schroeder spoke on a podcast about calling the police on Faith Stowers, a Black former castmate, after claiming a photo of an alleged robber in the Daily Mail looked like her. Schroeder said Doute was also a part of the call to the police. The woman in the photo was not Stowers and no notable consequences came from the incident. On an Instagram Live two years later, a few days after George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota, Stowers recalled the false criminal allegations she had faced from her former co-stars, who were now posting support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
A week after Stowers shared her story and the ramifications it had on her mental health and family, Bravo announced that Schroeder and Doute had been fired. (Boyens and Caprioni, who both had old social media posts with racial slurs surface during the season that were addressed on-air but seemingly forgiven, were also given the ax.)
But Tuesday’s episode addressed no such actions, including the absences of resident villain Jax Taylor, who also publicly accused Stowers of theft, and his wife Brittany Cartwright Cauchi. The couple seemingly quit the series on their own terms a few months after the controversy, but many, including Stowers, believe they were asked to leave. “I think that what he did and what Stassi and Kristen did is not a good thing for Bravo,” Stowers told TMZ last year. “I’m really proud of that network. It means a lot to everyone.” (Cast member Dayna Kathan also left the show, as well as Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark.)
Many fans appear to be okay with a reworking of the cast, though some think they’ll miss the reality show’s early days. “The early seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ it’s just such a mess — like it’s just such incredible mess and drama,” said Claire O’Connor, a 30-year-old woman from the Midwest who binged the entire series last year. But “hearing what [Schroeder and Doute] did just took it to a whole other level where it’s like, I can’t even … enjoy watching this person on my TV anymore. Because it’s not just like the typical reality TV villain-type of behavior where you’re like throwing a drink in someone’s face or starting a rumor or whatever. It’s just not enjoyable. It’s not fun.”
But there are other longtime viewers who populate Facebook groups and Reddit boards that are not so sure they want one of their favorite shows to suffer as a consequence.
“Stassi and Kristen, that was harsh,” said Michele Shoemaker, a 52-year-old White woman from Laurel, Miss., who has watched the show since it first aired. “I think it happened so long ago now for them to be suffering the consequences of their choice of words back then.”
However, upon re-watching all eight seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” it’s quite apparent that the show has never really understood race, racism or how to react accordingly in the scope of diversity, equity and inclusion.
In a Season 1 episode, Vanderpump summons the staff to talk through a fight that took place. When confronted with the idea that she pulled another staff member’s hair, Schroeder replies, “No, I’m not a ghetto b----,” to which Vanderpump responds that it seems like Schroeder was being exactly what she just denied, repeating the phrase.
With roots in history and evolving to colloquially refer to city districts with affordable government housing and a predominant population of Black residents, the American “ghetto” is a codified way of saying something or someone is poor and often non-White. Images of Cabrini Green in Chicago or Moyewood in North Carolina signal a population that has been oppressed and often dismissed by stereotypes.
Schroeder, a White New Orleans native, made headlines again in 2017 when she complained on her popular podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” that Black Americans generally speak about race and racism on the Oscars stage.
“I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race,” Schroeder said. “Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is it always just about African Americans?’ ”
Outside of a couple of write-ups on gossip sites, no tangible consequences came from that incident, or from one the following year when Schroeder posted a (since-deleted) selfie that referred to her outfit as “Nazi chic.”
After all of this, fans were surprised at Schroeder and Doute’s abrupt 2020 firing. They posted public apologies on their respective Instagrams on June 7, but by June 9, they were both gone from Bravo. Many wondered: Why did it take a racial reckoning to address a series’ worth of issues on the predominantly White show?
“I think they’re going to be more careful about stuff, you know, what’s more acceptable and act accordingly,” Shoemaker said. “You know, we’ve all had to change our thought processes and that’s just the way that the world has evolved.”
Fans will be watching to see if the rest of the season evolves in the same way; the only changes that appear in the first episode are two Black employees who are shown with name cards once, but never again.
If not, O’Connor isn’t worried about finding a new show to partake in: “There’s other bartenders and waitresses to watch.”
