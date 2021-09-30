“It was an incredible moment that makes me emotional, and probably will continue to do so for the rest of my life,” Kyland said in an exit interview after leaving the show in fourth place last week. “Growing up as someone who is both Black and Latino, I have come to understand the importance of representation. And when you see someone that looks like you that achieves a level of success or excellence at any level — even something that could be viewed as trivial, like a reality competition show — it matters.”