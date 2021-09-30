Still, our intrepid Loser Community submitted some 1,200 words to be found by snaking around the graphic, of which 41 (35 in print) get ink in this week’s results, many of them creatively exploiting those pesky Scrabble gold nuggets (e.g., XGRQX: Elon Musk’s next baby — Leif Picoult). Almost everyone submitted the entries in the format I’d implored you for, with the starting coordinates followed by the word followed by the definition on a single line. And at least among the hundred or so shortlisted entries that Loser Todd DeLap ran through his custom-made entry validator — which I hereby dub The DeLapidator — almost everyone was careful to proceed from letter to adjacent letter without using the same spot twice. The only violators repeated letters: MAWPAW as a teen’s parental unit (“Mawpaw’s away this weekend — let’s partay!”); and the “And Last” candidate DON’T SIT ON INK (the Empress’s admonition not to procrastinate).