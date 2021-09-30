A tweet from Pepsi noted the vast number of Grammy Awards and No. 1 Billboard albums the artists have among them.
Super Bowl LVI will take place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. In a statement, Jay-Z noted that the group of rap and R&B stars has California ties.
“Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Jay-Z said in a news release. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement.
In February 2021, the Super Bowl aired on CBS and was watched on TV by 91.6 million viewers — by far the highest-rated broadcast of the year but the lowest Super Bowl ratings since 2006. The Weeknd, who served as the halftime show entertainment, provided much meme fodder in an otherwise largely unremarkable game.
An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported that the Weeknd was the 2020 halftime entertainment. He performed in the 2021 show. This version has been corrected.
