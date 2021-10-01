After gaining her gliding ability, Sable finds that her tribe has decamped from the nearby area and left her to her own devices. Her only imperative is to explore the world and, if she chooses, earn masks. The masks will play a part in an initiation ceremony when she rejoins her tribe and chooses what mask or identity she will adopt as an adult. Most of the masks in the game are acquired through earning badges by performing tasks for some of the people Sable meets along her journey — innkeepers, machinists, etc. (The machinists approach their work of fixing and upgrading hoverbikes from a metaphysical orientation — they practice machine-whispering.) Earn three badges of a particular kind and Sable can take them to a “mask caster” who will fashion her a mask through a process not the least bit mundane. With a radiant light pouring from behind a hooded cowl, a mask caster will wait patiently as Sable reaches into a pool of white light emanating from beneath the hood and retrieve a mask.