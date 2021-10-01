Fear of tarnishing that legacy became an anchor that stayed with Chase when the show ended after six seasons in 2007. Well-intentioned friends would ask him if he was afraid that reprising the series might ruin it — or, in Chase’s words, if he would “s--- all over the show.” Jokingly (or maybe not), the 76-year-old showrunner told The Washington Post that he wanted to hit people in the face whenever they suggested he might tarnish the memory of their favorite show.
Those feelings of hesitation remained until about four years ago, when Chase had a heart attack and his wife, Denise, was ill. “I wasn’t well physically and I was thinking, ‘What are you holding on to? Let’s give it a shot.’ It was really very simple,” Chase said. “I realized that I, personally, needed a jolt of something. I loved working with those characters and realized I should go back there.”
But when Chase says, “go back there,” he means all the way back to the ’60s and ’70s in Newark and to Dickie Moltisanti — the sociopathic uncle and role model to an impressionable teenage Tony Soprano.
“The Many Saints of Newark,” which opened Friday in theaters and is available for streaming on HBO Max, reflects on a family lineage of love, anger, power and Sunday dinners in the decades before Soprano ran North Jersey. Written and produced by Chase, the film comes as the show enjoys yet another surge of popularity among new or longtime fans during the coronavirus pandemic. GQ went so far as to declare it “the hottest show” of last year.
On a recent September afternoon, Chase is winding down hours’ worth of interviews inside a suite at the Hay-Adams Hotel in downtown Washington. He is tired from his press tour but polite in answering questions as demonstrators outside Lafayette Square can be heard chanting indistinctively.
Chase perks up upon hearing an old quote by James Gandolfini — the actor who turned Tony Soprano into the godfather of TV antiheroes during the series’ run, and died a few years after it ended, of a heart attack at 51. “David Chase has taught me a great deal about depression and about anger and about things that I never knew about,” Gandolfini told Rolling Stone in 2001. “And you come home and you think about them.”
Chase digests the line from his late star, which he never knew Gandolfini uttered. The sentiment resonates two decades later, now that a new audience identifies with the show’s darkest themes and the New York Times reinterprets it as “a parable about a country in decline.” Chase notes that he never intended to tell audiences that it was okay to be depressed. “We shouldn’t live that way.”
“I think I was trying to give people reasons why we’re all depressed, especially in America where we have so much materially. Spiritually, we seem to be kind of bankrupt,” he says. Of the country’s current political and social chaos: “It was like I saw it coming.”
When it comes to the film, Chase is still displeased that Warner Bros. Pictures marketed the project as a Tony-centric movie instead of what it is: a period piece shining light on the deadly Newark riots of 1967 and a prequel that captures Livia and Junior in their prime, Christopher in diapers and Paulie before the silver wingtips. Chase, like other filmmakers during the pandemic, hopes people see the movie in theaters, the way it’s meant to be viewed, he said, instead of watching it from their own home like another episode of “The Sopranos.”
The film features casting revelations across the board — Alessandro Nivola as Dickie, Vera Farmiga as Livia, Corey Stoll as Junior. But nearly all of the media attention has been dedicated to 22-year-old Michael Gandolfini taking on the mantle of Tony from his late father. Rolling Stone reported that just the idea of the relatively green actor auditioning for the role caused the younger Gandolfini to tell his manager, “F--- that! No way!”
But Chase recalled a lunch he had with Gandolfini a year or two ago, when the casting process for Tony wasn’t getting very far with other actors.
“He was saying how much he wanted to be an actor,” Chase said. “He was here in New York to study, and I thought, ‘Well, he doesn’t seem anything like his father, but let’s give it a try.’”
Although Chase still thinks that Gandolfini looks and talks nothing like his father, the 22-year-old naturally has some of the same quirks and mannerisms. Michael was able to nail his own depiction of Tony after watching a few episodes of the show for the first time. Chase doesn’t get into what he told the young actor to help him prepare for the world he was about to step into but admits that he had already made up his mind before the audition: Gandolfini needed to be teenage Tony.
“I thought, ‘This is gonna work — this has to work,’ ” Chase recalled. “If it didn’t work, then we would make some other plan — but it had to work. That was just bullheaded of me.”
Chase has seen and heard it all from “Sopranos” fans since the show premiered in January 1999 and helped kick-start an era of prestige TV. The creator anticipates the feedback to intensify as the film delves into the life of Dickie and others who helped inspire Tony to go from awkward boy to future boss.
“One thing that has always struck me as funny is that a certain segment of the Italian American community has always hooted and disrespected the program,” he said — before offering a generalization that might upset more of them: “But the fact of the matter is when you get them in a room, they all can’t wait to tell you, ‘My grandfather, he once fixed a tire for Al Capone,’ or ‘My uncle Tony actually was a runner for the numbers.’ They all can’t wait to establish their bona fides as connected to criminality.”
It’s impossible for Chase to get through this press tour without repeatedly reflecting on the life of James Gandolfini, a man he’ll forever be intertwined with in TV history. By the time the show came to an end in 2007, the two had grown tired of each other. So when Chase was directing the 2012 film “Not Fade Away” and looking to cast someone for the role of the Italian American father, he was hesitant to even bring it up with Gandolfini.
“Jim and I had very little communication in those days. I thought he would be good in the role, but I didn’t want to approach it because we weren’t speaking much,” Chase said. “One day, he said, ‘What’s going on with that movie?’ I said, ‘I haven’t cast the lead character, the father; I have to do that soon.’ He said, ‘Who ya looking at?’ I told him and it was a really good, respectable actor. And he goes, ‘Oh, s---, I can’t let you do that. Alright, I’ll do it.’” And so the elder Gandolfini worked under Chase one last time before his sudden death in 2013.
The final scene of “The Sopranos” infamously ended without resolution — a cut to black as Tony munched on onion rings in a diner with his family and a possible assassin. As the interview with Chase reaches its conclusion, there are unfortunately no onion rings, but there is a question: Do you feel comfortable and content if this is the last time audiences get a “Sopranos” story?
“I do,” he said, without hesitation. “We don’t really know what’s going to happen, but I do know that I’m very satisfied with it as a motion picture.”
Whatever fear Chase had of tainting “The Sopranos” is now at the bottom of the ocean.