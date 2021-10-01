“Jim and I had very little communication in those days. I thought he would be good in the role, but I didn’t want to approach it because we weren’t speaking much,” Chase said. “One day, he said, ‘What’s going on with that movie?’ I said, ‘I haven’t cast the lead character, the father; I have to do that soon.’ He said, ‘Who ya looking at?’ I told him and it was a really good, respectable actor. And he goes, ‘Oh, s---, I can’t let you do that. Alright, I’ll do it.’” And so the elder Gandolfini worked under Chase one last time before his sudden death in 2013.