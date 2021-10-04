Many rounds later, Gi-hun leaves with a scarred and reddened face, 100,000 won and a business card that includes several symbols — and a number to call if he wishes to play more games for money. Confronted with the weight of his failures, Gi-hun calls the number and is given a location from which he is picked up by a masked individual in a van filled with other prospective players. The van fills with sleeping gas and when Gi-Hun wakes up, he’s in a warehouse in an undisclosed location with hundreds of others. The players are all dressed in the same green-and-white track suits and Gi-hun realizes that he is player No. 456.