When “Fauci” delves into Fauci’s complicated role in the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and ’90s, it tracks his trajectory with admirable attention to nuance. Fauci, now 80, was sticking his neck out, so to speak, when he became one of the first researchers in the world to devote resources to studying it, the film points out. “I wrote an article in 1981 saying that if we think this disease is going to stay confined to a very discrete group of people, we’re kidding ourselves,” he says in an interview. “I submitted it to a major journal. They rejected it because one of the reviewers said I was being too alarmist.”