When we first meet Francis Vendetti (voiced by Michael Johnston), the teenager around whom events in the game turn, he is seated on a bench dutifully strumming a few folk licks on his guitar. It brings him no pleasure. He is the nephew of a local folk legend, and he wears heavily the mantle of expectations that have been placed on him. Francis styles himself a serious folk musician, but when he lets himself go, as he does when he walks to a nearby cliff overlooking his small Colorado hometown, he reveals himself to be a flashy guitar noodler. The discrepancy between how he fancies himself and his talent’s natural bent is called out to him by Violetta (Caroline Kinley), a mysterious young woman who appears from out of nowhere, seated on the bench. After chatting with her Francis starts having epiphanies while walking through the town to his house. Before he heads upstairs to his room for the night, he tells his mother that he intends to fashion an elaborate persona for himself.