And when Anderson, classically trained on violin, couldn’t find the instruments she wanted to play, she fashioned them out of the ones she did have. A collection of these strange beasts comes off like an array of orchestral taxidermy: A tape-bow violin, where the horsehair of the bow is replaced with a strip of used audio tape and played (in two senses) to mesmerizing effect. A “viophonograph,” where the needle fixed to the bow is drawn across the grooves of a specialized record mounted to the instrument. A self-playing violin, outfitted with a hidden speaker and a loop of prerecorded music, allowing her to “duet” with herself. A violin full of water, a violin made of metal and bulbs of neon, and a violin made from clay and the ashes of her beloved rat terrier Lolabelle (the subject of her lauded 2015 documentary, “Heart of a Dog”).