Though the past year has vaulted him even to A-er-List celebrity, professional know-it-all (I assume that’s what he writes on his 1040 form) Ken Jennings returns to The Style Invitational to choose his favorite entries in this week’s contest, Week 1457. In about three weeks, I’ll send him a shortlist of entries to several of this week’s “answers”: Ken Jennings; Zen Jennings; Spinal Jeopardy; and Not a Future “Jeopardy!” Category. And if he responds as he did last year, he’ll choose a couple of favorites along with some gracious and good-natured comments, and get back to co-hosting “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik at least through the end of the year.