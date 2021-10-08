The film’s co-writer, Neal Purvis, laid out the key differences in an interview with the BBC: “What you have with the Bond movies is this character gliding over everything. The fact nothing touches him is why we all want to be him. But it also makes him a sort of superman who in the end you don’t really relate to. This time you’ll see someone who gets completely broken down and has to rebuild himself. He forges the steel of his character through the emotional turmoil he goes through. So we end up with a character who has a kind of moral compass.”