His reply: “Do I look like I give a damn?”
That was when we knew this wasn’t our parents’ — or our grandparents’ — 007. This was something new.
“They use some of the same Bond tropes and iconography, from the tuxes to the cars, but they’re all done in a way you didn’t expect,” Mark Edlitz, author of “The Many Lives of James Bond,” said about Craig’s film run as the famed figure. “He’s using the things we all love about Bond and turning them completely on its head.”
The irony, of course, was that Craig’s Bond, in many ways, wasn’t new. Instead, it might have been the closest to the character that author and Bond originator Ian Fleming had in mind all along.
Craig’s time as Bond comes to an end with “No Time to Die,” now in theaters. His arc through five movies — which also includes “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre" — represents either a seismic shift in the film franchise or a return to the series’ roots, depending on how you look at it.
Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is a satisfying send-off to Daniel Craig, in his final outing as James Bond
After Pierce Brosnan’s final outing as Bond in 2002, executives felt the need to revisit the character. While Brosnan’s films had performed well, they remained somewhat outlandish. He was a suave, sexy superhero in purposefully comedic movies, following in the footsteps of previous Bond actors like Sean Connery and Roger Moore.
“The Bond series was in danger of being surpassed by a number of other franchises,” said Steven Jay Rubin, author of “The James Bond Movie Encyclopedia,” noting the popularity of “The Bourne Identity” and the Mission Impossible movies. It “was in need of a tremendous makeover. … The Bond audience no longer wanted to see cartoonish villains and light comedy.”
“Roger Moore was terrific for the series,” Rubin added. “But the joke about Roger Moore is he very seldom got his hair mussed.”
Television shows such as “The Sopranos” and “The Wire” also helped to usher in an era of serialized storytelling that deconstructed violence and examined the archetype of the male hero (or, in some cases, antihero). Previous Bond films were stand-alone adventures that featured little, if any, character development.
Real-life events affected the impetus for change, too. “September 11th happened and it felt inappropriate for the films to continue down that fantastical path. So we decided to move to a more serious Bond,” series producer Barbara Broccoli told Total Film. With Craig, they planned to adapt “Casino Royale,” Fleming’s first book about the character. It would be a true reboot.
The film’s co-writer, Neal Purvis, laid out the key differences in an interview with the BBC: “What you have with the Bond movies is this character gliding over everything. The fact nothing touches him is why we all want to be him. But it also makes him a sort of superman who in the end you don’t really relate to. This time you’ll see someone who gets completely broken down and has to rebuild himself. He forges the steel of his character through the emotional turmoil he goes through. So we end up with a character who has a kind of moral compass.”
The difference was apparent. Take 1979’s “Moonraker,” for example. It’s an over-the-top science fiction story with Moore’s Bond going to space (and includes a scientist named Dr. Holly Goodhead). Meanwhile, 2012’s “Skyfall” dives into the heart of what it means to kill for a living and how that erodes a man’s soul. In that way, it’s a return to the source material.
“There’s two Bonds,” Edlitz said. “The Bond of the films is a glamorous character. In the novels, however, Fleming calls him a ‘silhouette man.’ He’s a shadow. The name is famously meant to be bland.”
“Moonraker” finds Bond untouchable, almost godlike. The latter finds him beaten down, out of shape and struggling with potential alcohol abuse. He’s a broken man, often feeling betrayed not just by the world, or himself, but by his own government.
Craig famously told Time Out London in 2015 that he would never reprise the role. As he so delicately put it: “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. … I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” While Craig later walked the statement back, it speaks volumes to the conflict inherent to his version of Bond. Even the actor playing him felt used up and spit out by the world. And all the martinis in the world wouldn’t be enough to erase the psychic pain Craig’s — and Fleming’s — Bond lives with.
“The arc of Craig’s Bond is his battle for his humanity and the letting down of his armor,” Edlitz added. “A lot of the movie Bonds seemed to enjoy the perks of being a secret agent. Fleming’s Bond did not like killing. He considered it part of his job.”
“No Time to Die” provides a fitting end to this five-film arc, but it raises the obvious question: What’s next for the franchise? Arguments over who should take the Bond mantle from Craig have raged for years, and we’re no closer to learning an answer.
The most important aspect might have nothing to do with which actor plays the famous secret agent but what the new era will attempt to portray. It seems impossible that the movies would return to the light, campy tone of the past — particularly given how divided the world feels these days. On the other hand, attempting to replicate the dark magic fueling the Craig movies seems like a fool’s errand.
Rubin suspects the franchise will continue at least somewhat moving in the direction it began with Craig — exploring humanity, examining violence and focusing less on the character’s bed-hopping. “If you brought back the Roger Moore style of my comedy adventure films, they’d be booed off the screen today,” he said. “Audiences want a real person to play James Bond. They do not want a kind of cartoon character.”
But the franchise has always been “in a state of flux,” according to Edlitz. “Change is what keeps the series fresh, what keeps it from eating its own tail.” While we don’t know what’s coming next, he said, one thing, as always, is certain: “James Bond will return.”
Read more: