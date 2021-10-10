Throughout, she takes aim at her sex tape (“I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time.”); her family (“I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.”); her father’s involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial (“It’s because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?”); her father’s involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial again (“I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.”); and her troubled relationship with Kanye West (“When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: His personality.”).