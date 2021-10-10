Without Trump, the show has felt rudderless, particularly given how carefully it avoids poking fun at the current administration.
Leading up to the latest episode, some vocal critics made it clear that they didn’t think Kardashian West had what it takes to turn things around.
“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” said actress Debra Messing in a viral tweet. (Let’s just skip over the fact that previous hosts have included athletes, politicians, Silicon Valley executives and models.)
As it turns out, Kardashian West was the defibrillator the show needed.
Key to being a great host, particularly for those not prone to stage performance, is to be game for anything. (See Peyton Manning cursing out kids and pelting them with footballs as an example.) From the second she began her monologue, which was essentially a four-minute self-roast, it was clear she came to play.
Nothing, it seems, was off limits.
Throughout, she takes aim at her sex tape (“I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time.”); her family (“I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.”); her father’s involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial (“It’s because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?”); her father’s involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial again (“I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.”); and her troubled relationship with Kanye West (“When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: His personality.”).
The episode followed that general blueprint for most sketches in which Kardashian West appeared. One used the Disney movie “Aladdin” to poke fun at her love life. As Jasmine, she tells a self-conscious Aladdin, “I guess I dated a few athletes and some rappers, and I dated the king of Uganda for a while, and that was crazy.” Another joked about her shapewear company Skims, by imagining a new product called Skims for Thick Dogs. It’s “the only product on the market that will comfortably accentuate your dog’s curves, no matter how thick that butt,” she says. (The sketch also includes a number of actual pups, which is always a welcome sight on SNL.)
The best sketch of the night, however, was one stacked with celebrity cameos. The show has long been criticized — including by this writer — for its overreliance on such appearances, but Kardashian West’s “The Dream Guy” sketch turned the contrivance on its head by barely acknowledging them, by treating them as props and punchlines while keeping the focus on her and (to hilarious effect) Kyle Mooney.
The riff on “The Bachelorette” finds Kardashian West choosing which guys to keep on the show and which to send home. Among the contestants are Chris Rock, NBA player Blake Griffin, John Cena, actors Chace Crawford and Jesse Williams, actual “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron, the aforementioned Mooney — and, in a surprise twist, Amy Schumer.
One by one, she goes through the contestants and explains her decision. “Your behavior at the luau barbecue was inexcusable. But you’re also a six-time NBA all-star, and that intrigues me,” she tells Griffin, before giving him a token to stay.
“Thank you for making me watch your nine HBO specials and the new one on Netflix, while you sat next to me and you mouthed all of the words,” she tells Rock, before inviting him to stay as well.
What makes the sketch work is how little the men actually say. Usually, SNL attempts to milk its celebrity guests to the point where the joke of them being there grows tiresome. This time, however, their mere presence is the joke. Though it might seem contradictory, having Chris Rock on and giving him 10 words of dialogue is a pretty brave comedic choice. Having the focus be Kardashian West’s relationship with a self-involved Mooney and her issues with Cena (“I don’t love that you have a wife”) is downright courageous.
The episode proved, once again, that a truly engaged and energized host can make a good show — and can clearly inspire the writers to bring out their best material.
Messing was right about one thing: Kardashian West wasn’t there to “promote a film, TV show, or album launch.”
She was there to host SNL, and that’s why it worked.