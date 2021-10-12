Tompson actually knew the brothers Disney — Walt and Roy O. — before joining their studio. Born in Portland, Maine, in 1910, she moved with her family to California as a young girl, growing up in Hollywood near the humble Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio storefront — where the Disneys would pay neighborhood kids a few coins to film them at play, for “Alice Comedies” shorts that informed their animation. Walt Disney later ran into Tompson when she was 18 and invited her to come work at the studio. Soon she was attending night school to master her new craft.