But in the past year and a half, country music fans have watched as many Nashville stars with large and influential platforms stayed silent in aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody, even as celebrities from every other corner of the entertainment industry weighed in on racial equity. Then, as the coronavirus pandemic raged and much of the industry shut down, some country artists defied health protocols to play concerts anyway. In February, the genre’s breakout star Morgan Wallen was caught on video saying the n-word. Though he faced immediate condemnation and some minor consequences (his music was temporarily pulled from the radio and Spotify took his songs off its editorial playlists, for example), he arguably became more popular than ever, with his album “Dangerous” spending 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts.