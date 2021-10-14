Many who read about Murphy’s life in tabloids at the end of the 2000s will remember Monjack’s penchant for self-mythologizing: He liked to tell people, untruthfully, that he was a billionaire and a collector of Vermeers and Ferraris and that he had been cured of terminal cancer thanks to an experimental treatment made from shark fins. Some may also recall his bizarre behavior in the weeks and months after Murphy’s death, as Monjack initially objected to an autopsy and often displayed a weirdly intimate rapport in interviews with Murphy’s mother, Sharon Murphy. For a couple often referred to by those in the documentary as reclusive and drug-addled, the particulars of Brittany Murphy and Monjack’s life were mysterious — including the fact that Monjack himself died five months after Murphy, in the same bathroom, in much the same way.