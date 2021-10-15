In the episode, written and directed by Glover, Paper Boi grudgingly becomes part of a conversation about transphobia and homophobia in hip-hop. He insists he has no hatred for transgender people but doubles down on his criticism of Jenner — who had come out as transgender a year earlier in a Vanity Fair cover story — and repeatedly misgenders her. “It’s hard for me to care about this when nobody cares about me as a Black human man,” the rapper tells the host. Jenner has been doing “what rich White men been doing since the dawn of time, which is whatever the hell he wants.”