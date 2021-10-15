Eventually, Dowd says, she accepted “the honor, if you will, of entering the life of someone who not only has the grief of losing her son, but also has the profound guilt of her son killing others. ‘As a mother, what did I miss? How did I miss it? I loved my boy, and I know I have no right to do so at this point,’ would seem to be the worry that she has. Can you even imagine being that person?”