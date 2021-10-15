A short prologue at the beginning of the game summarizes Samus’s adventures thus far: while exploring an alien planet, SR388, she was infected with an X-parasite, an entity that can “absorb the DNA of its host, living or dead, and replicate its form.” The only known natural predators of the X-Parasite are the Metroids, biologically-engineered creatures that were created by an alien race, the Chozo, to counter them. Fortunately for Samus, an experimental vaccine composed of Metroid DNA stemmed her infection, and left her immune to future X-parasite contagion. After her recovery, Samus set a space station on a collision course with SR388 to eradicate the menace. Alas, a video from an unknown sender sent to Samus’s client, The Galactic Federation, shows an X-Parasite floating in the wild on the planet ZDR. Judging the parasite a clear and present danger to the entire universe, the Federation sends seven powerful robots, E.M.M.I. (Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier), to ZDR to research and collect D.N.A. samples. When the robots fail to report back, Samus is sent to the planet to assess the situation.