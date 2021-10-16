The firing occurs at a tenuous time for Netflix in the days since the release of “The Closer.” Advocacy groups such as GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition have condemned the special and demanded that it be removed from Netflix’s offerings. Jaclyn Moore, the showrunner of the Netflix series “Dear White People,” said last week that she would no longer work with the platform “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”