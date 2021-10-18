Suddenly, Marienne’s young daughter appears at the door. Now, most viewers were probably relieved at the sight of a child, because Love wouldn’t stab Marienne in front of her daughter … right? RIGHT? Okay, correct. Love can’t bring herself to make this adorable little girl an orphan. She lets them both leave. But given that this is “You,” it certainly wasn’t a sure thing, especially given Joe and Love’s habits.
“I mean, they did bury a body in front of their baby earlier,” Gabrielle pointed out during a phone interview, referencing an incident in the beginning of the season in which the couple had to bring their newborn son to a crime scene. “So you never know.”
“You never know” is indeed an accurate way describe “You,” the psychological thriller that was ignored on Lifetime before it was rescued by Netflix and became a huge hit. The series centers on Joe, your everyday guy who wants to find a soul mate, but thinks both his traumatic childhood and search for love justifies him killing a bunch of people. Viewers love it. Before Season 3 premiered on Friday, Netflix had renewed it for a fourth season.
Gabrielle, whom fans may know from the CW’s “The 100” and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” was cast this season as Joe’s latest obsession and turned into one of the show’s breakout stars. When Gabrielle was approached to play the role of Marienne, a librarian and recovering addict who is going through a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband, she wasn’t even told what show she was auditioning for.
But when they set her up with a chemistry test over Zoom with Badgley, she immediately realized it was “You,” and had some questions for co-creator Sera Gamble and director Silver Tree. She knew from previous seasons that Joe stalks and monitors the women he falls for, and it usually does not end well for them.
“If I as a Black woman was to take part in this, and being the place that we’re at in our world right now, I would feel uncomfortable letting Marienne be so oblivious to Joe’s antics. And I would be very averse to having him kill her,” Gabrielle said. “I asked them upfront: ‘Are you going to honor and respect what’s happening right now in the world and acknowledge my race and make sure there’s truth in that?’ And they were like, ‘Absolutely.’ ”
Throughout the season, Marienne repeatedly tries to explain to Joe that their perspectives are very different, even though they bonded over their damaged childhoods. Joe, desperate to escape his marriage and run away with Marienne and start a new life, decides to make Marienne’s custody issues easier by killing her terrible ex, Ryan (Scott Michael Foster). When Marienne — who has no idea about Joe’s murderous proclivities — tells him that the police could make Ryan’s death a problem for her, Joe is clueless about why she’s panicked.
“She’s constantly trying to tell Joe: ‘Hey, things are different for us. Know that and understand that,’ ” Gabrielle said. “With Ryan’s death, she knows that it could very well be pointed straight at her, being the scorned ex-wife who is fighting for the child and being a Black woman. Because everyone likes to play the story of the crazy Black woman.”
Ultimately, Marienne is miraculously able to escape. It all comes together near the end of the finale, as Love finds out Joe has been cheating on her and poisons him with a paralytic (as one does). So he’s tied up and watches wordlessly on the ground as Love lures Marienne to the house via text message.
When Marienne cautiously shows up, the two women have the aforementioned confrontation, one of the season’s most intense scenes. However, Love and Marienne — who is oblivious to Joe tied up in the corner — wind up having a surprisingly emotional back-and-forth, especially after Marienne's daughter, Juliette, interrupts them.
Love reveals to Marienne that Joe killed her ex-husband, and urges her to take her child and disappear. Marienne tells Love that she should do the same.
“I was so excited by Marienne and Love, just two women in general being able to have this very real conversation that doesn’t have to be ‘Oh, we’re on two different sides,’ or ‘Oh, we’re fighting for the same guy,’ ” Gabrielle said.
“We wanted to keep it very grounded so it didn’t completely turn into this horror film/slasher thing,” she continued. “Then there’s that switch that happens when Juliette comes in. We wanted that to feel very genuine for Love and Marienne. For Love, seeing that child and letting that sort of wash over her and come back to reality. And for Marienne, to see that trauma and pain and heart in Love’s eyes in that moment.”
While Marienne gets away, Love is unaware that Joe assumed she would try to paralyze him (again, this is “You”), so he took an antidote so the drugs would wear off. After Marienne is gone, he’s able to free himself and stab Love with a paralytic of his own, killing her.
In the end, Joe “wins” again: He burns his house down, leaves a note that makes it look like Love is to blame for everything — and, naturally, cuts off some toes, leaving them as DNA evidence so it looks like he also died in the fire. In the final moments, viewers see Joe in Paris, having changed his name to Nick. He warns that he’s still searching for his true love, Marienne, and he’ll find her one day.
So that’s creepy.
Gabrielle said she has been told nothing about the fourth season, and that although it’s enraging to see Joe get away with everything again, she can’t wait to see what happens next. She credits Badgley’s “tremendous” performance and “ability to infuse Joe with a lot of heart” as one reason viewers can’t stop watching his psychopath character. No matter how gruesome it gets, the series grows more addictive over time.
“It’s the drama … now that you know there’s killing streaks happening left and right, you’re just sitting there being like, ‘Well who’s it going to be next?!’ It’s pure drama,” Gabrielle said. “It’s the primal wanting and need of drama, I feel like, as humans.”
Read more: