“If I as a Black woman was to take part in this, and being the place that we’re at in our world right now, I would feel uncomfortable letting Marienne be so oblivious to Joe’s antics. And I would be very averse to having him kill her,” Gabrielle said. “I asked them upfront: ‘Are you going to honor and respect what’s happening right now in the world and acknowledge my race and make sure there’s truth in that?’ And they were like, ‘Absolutely.’ ”