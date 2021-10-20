Terra Field, a Netflix software engineer who is also transgender, took the company to task on Twitter for attempting to be “neutral” (“This is not an argument with two sides. It is an argument with trans people who want to be alive and people who don’t want us to be,” she wrote), and then attended a meeting meant for senior executives along with two other co-workers. All three were suspended and then reinstated days later. But the fate of another colleague was more permanent: Netflix confirmed that it fired an employee for leaking company data, including that the streamer paid $24.1 million for “The Closer,” that appeared in a Bloomberg News article.