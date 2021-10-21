While “Introducing” reveals Blair to be a winking, smirking, surprisingly winsome patient, it also reveals an inner life that makes her a more complex character than any she’s ever played on-screen. Many of her unhappinesses in life, the film reveals, have stemmed from a difficult relationship with her mother, Molly. “My mom really tethered a darkness to me that I thought only my suffering could please her,” Blair recalls. “My mom always said, ‘You’re not meant to be a mother. You’re not meant to be married.’ That stuff gets in you.” After seeing Blair’s big-break performance in “Cruel Intentions,” Blair says, her mother’s only reaction was to exasperatedly ask if she really had to use so much tongue kissing Sarah Michelle Gellar. And while Blair recovers from treatment in Chicago, Molly sends along a note reminding Blair to ask the doctor when she might be able to get a facial.