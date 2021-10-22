The fatal incident on a set of a film about the fallout of an accidental killing has rattled many — leaving lingering questions about the safety of firearms on the set.
Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed one crew member, says he is ‘fully cooperating’ with investigation
No charges have been filed and the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says an investigation remains “open and active.”
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the hospital where she died. Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical and was released Friday.
Magistrate Judge John Rysanek signed off Friday on investigators’ search warrant for Baldwin’s bloodied shirt, firearms and ammunition on the set, as well as cameras that could have caught the shooting and its aftermath.
