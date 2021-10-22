Years before he found stardom, Smoove was not unlike the character he’d eventually play: unemployed and directionless. He had recurring roles on “Cedric The Entertainer Presents” and “Everybody Hates Chris” until the shows were canceled, and he found parts in early 2000s films like “Pootie Tang” and “Mr. Deeds.” His contract at “Saturday Night Live,” where he was a writer for three years, was not renewed after the 2006 season. He ended up firing his agents, wondering whether he was meant to catch a big break. Then, while in Los Angeles for a friend’s funeral, Smoove got an unexpected call for an audition for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” a show that his wife, Shahidah Omar, had predicted he’d be on one day.