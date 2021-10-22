“I just started feeling bad for the media for the first time, and it’s because of how they’re peddling the Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly relationship,” comedian Chris Fleming said in a much-circulated video last week, echoing other observers who are baffled by the couple’s sudden ubiquity. “I could be completely off the pulse of the zeitgeist, but I very strongly think that not a single person in this nation is invested in this relationship. And the way the media is going about it, it feels very much like a dad trying to throw a birthday party for a kid who he’s not involved in the life of anymore, so he just completely botches the theme.”