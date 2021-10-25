Tyler, first case in the series in 1994, starred in 150 episodes of “Friends” during the show’s ten-year run — but was not given a line of dialogue in the show until he had made over 30 appearances, the AP reported.
“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Benson said. “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures.”
Tyler was first diagnosed with prostate cancer during a routine assessment in 2018 but told the Today Show in June that it was advanced and had spread to his bones. “So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me,” he told anchor Craig Melvin.
In the years since his diagnosis, he campaigned for early testing and documented his treatment process, which included hormone therapy, on Instagram.
The official “Friends” Instagram account posted tribute to the star who they described as “a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family." The actor starred in 150 episodes of the show, becoming a firm favorite among viewers.
For ten seasons, Gunther was not just the much-loved barista at Central Perk coffee shop, but also a man utterly infatuated with Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston — the character to whom he finally confessed his love in the series finale in 2004 before she moved to France.
“Friends would not have been the same without you,” Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed.”
Other cast members like Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc also remembered the actor, as did scores of fans who posted photos, quotes and memorable scenes from the sitcom online.
Cox, who played Monica Gellar, said: “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you.”
“We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend,” LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani in the sitcom, penned on Instagram.
As tributes poured in on social media, many fans recalled what Rachel said to Gunther before she left for Paris in the show: “I love you too … probably not in the same way. But when I’m in a café having coffee and I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I’ll think of you.”