Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting

Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured a director on a film set in New Mexico after discharging a prop firearm during the filming of “Rust." The 63-year-old actor says he’s “fully cooperating” with law enforcement

The investigation: A search warrant details the fatal shooting and a walkout by crew members over labor conditions. Before the shooting, two film-set workers handled the gun on set.

Who was Halynya Hutchins? The 42-year-old cinematographer was known as an innovative filmmaker and a trailblazer for other women in film.

What is a prop gun? Some producers insist on using prop guns with blanks to capture the sound and look of a real gun firing, while others have been calling for them to be banished.

Not the first: Decades before the “Rust” shooting, Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun on “The Crow.”

Dangers on U.S. film sets: The “Rust” shooting death has sparked calls for change from many in the industry as well as lawmakers.