Simply put, the 25-year-old actor is everywhere. He is to Hollywood what Bella Hadid is to the modeling industry, a genial talent who has attracted comparisons to predecessors — in Chalamet’s case, Leonardo DiCaprio — but tucked enough notable work under his belt to evade some of the professional pitfalls of “It Boy” status. He currently appears in a pair of hit films, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” both released last week, and is in the midst of shooting a Willy Wonka prequel. Whether the world actually needs another version of Wonka is beside the point, because enough important people deemed Chalamet’s take worthy of an audience.