As artistic commentators have absorbed the revelations, they have searched for visual metaphors worthy of the moment’s weightiness.
Mike Luckovich, of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, says that Facebook “will continue to wreak havoc until it’s brought to heel.” So he decided to draw a creature that is not only mammoth and imposing, but also unwaveringly destructive.
Clay Bennett of the Chattanooga Times Free Press also drew a bead on the idea of just how incendiary the spread of such hatred is.
“The match-and-gasoline metaphor may be the most overused cartoon symbolism ever,” he says, “but once I equated Facebook to a matchbook in my head, I just couldn’t stop myself from drawing this one. Forgive me.”
Some cartoonists were struck, too, by a report last week that Facebook might change its name — viewing the potential rebranding move as both red herring and satirical red meat. The company announced Thursday that it was changing its name to Meta.
A new cartoon from the Sacramento Bee’s Jack Ohman dubbed the company with a fresh moniker: Fascismbook.
“The idea I got was very simple wordplay, but it reflects Mark Zuckerberg’s cavalier attitude toward algorithms over democracy,” Ohman says. “The irony wasn’t lost on me as I posted the cartoon on Facebook, further illustrating the need to break up this dreadful monopoly.”
Dave Whamond of Cagle Cartoons satirized the ineffectiveness of such would-be legerdemain from a company focused on its ledgers.
“I needed to find a simple way to portray Facebook putting on a new face with the ugliness in behind the scenes, hidden behind the facade,” Whamond says. “In the first version, I had way more ugliness on the left side, as it was so fun to draw. But then I reconsidered and decided it would be more effective if we had this giant white screen and the ugly, dark stuff pushed off to the side — but yet it’s still there.”
Here is how some other cartoonists are skewering Facebook:
Bob Englehart (Cagle Cartoons):
John Darkow (Columbia Missourian):
Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):
