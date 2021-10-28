“I needed to find a simple way to portray Facebook putting on a new face with the ugliness in behind the scenes, hidden behind the facade,” Whamond says. “In the first version, I had way more ugliness on the left side, as it was so fun to draw. But then I reconsidered and decided it would be more effective if we had this giant white screen and the ugly, dark stuff pushed off to the side — but yet it’s still there.”