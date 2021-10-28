Out of the bombshell that is the Facebook Papers, cartoonists are rendering images of the fallout.

A consortium of news outlets, including The Washington Post, reviewed redacted internal Facebook documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen that revealed the social media behemoth has “privately and meticulously tracked real-world harms exacerbated by its platforms, ignored warnings from its employees about the risks of their design decisions and exposed vulnerable communities around the world to a cocktail of dangerous content,” according to The Post. Facebook has pushed back against the reports in various ways, including spokeswoman Dani Lever’s denial that Zuckerberg “makes decisions that cause harm.”

As artistic commentators have absorbed the revelations, they have searched for visual metaphors worthy of the moment’s weightiness.

Mike Luckovich, of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, says that Facebook “will continue to wreak havoc until it’s brought to heel.” So he decided to draw a creature that is not only mammoth and imposing, but also unwaveringly destructive.

Clay Bennett of the Chattanooga Times Free Press also drew a bead on the idea of just how incendiary the spread of such hatred is.

“The match-and-gasoline metaphor may be the most overused cartoon symbolism ever,” he says, “but once I equated Facebook to a matchbook in my head, I just couldn’t stop myself from drawing this one. Forgive me.”

Some cartoonists were struck, too, by a report last week that Facebook might change its name — viewing the potential rebranding move as both red herring and satirical red meat. The company announced Thursday that it was changing its name to Meta.

A new cartoon from the Sacramento Bee’s Jack Ohman dubbed the company with a fresh moniker: Fascismbook.

“The idea I got was very simple wordplay, but it reflects Mark Zuckerberg’s cavalier attitude toward algorithms over democracy,” Ohman says. “The irony wasn’t lost on me as I posted the cartoon on Facebook, further illustrating the need to break up this dreadful monopoly.”

Dave Whamond of Cagle Cartoons satirized the ineffectiveness of such would-be legerdemain from a company focused on its ledgers.

“I needed to find a simple way to portray Facebook putting on a new face with the ugliness in behind the scenes, hidden behind the facade,” Whamond says. “In the first version, I had way more ugliness on the left side, as it was so fun to draw. But then I reconsidered and decided it would be more effective if we had this giant white screen and the ugly, dark stuff pushed off to the side — but yet it’s still there.”

Here is how some other cartoonists are skewering Facebook:

