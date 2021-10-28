J Balvin apologized earlier this week for a music video that featured Black people whose facial features were altered to make them look like dogs, including two Black women who were depicted as being walked on a leash by the reggaeton star. Critics of the “Perra” video include the vice president of Balvin’s native Colombia — who co-signed an open letter that the song’s lyrics, and video feature “misogynistic expressions that violate the rights of women” — and the singer’s own mother, who told a Colombian news program that the video prompted her to call her son to ask “Where is the Josésito that I know?”