There is a moment toward the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy” that captures, in a small way, what I most liked about the game. After deciding to do a bit of monster hunting, the crew set their course for the planet where the dragon-like creature, Fin Fang Foom, resides. Entering the planet’s atmosphere, their ship smacks into some floating debris resulting in mechanical difficulties. This leads to it grazing the sides of mountains and skimming the tops of trees before crashing into the snow. Catching her breath, Gamora, the green-skinned warrior known as the deadliest woman in the galaxy, starts laughing and says, “This is us. This is how we park.” Her quip (which I took as a riff on Montel Williams song, “This is How We Do It”) causes her crewmates to erupt in laughter. Then Drax, the colossal warrior with no ear for irony, says, “We were not fated to die this day unless, of course, Fin Fang Foon devours us all!,” which causes another convulsion of laughter. The scene makes you feel as if the characters genuinely enjoy each other’s company.