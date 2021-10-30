This Oscar-winning film from Disney/Pixar poignantly incorporates Mexico’s Día de los Muertos traditions in a story about a young aspiring musician who finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead, a colorful and whimsical place where he unites with ancestors who help him uncover his family’s true history. The Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, but “Coco” is a year-round treasure. The movie can be particularly comforting if you are grieving a loss, and it might change your perspective on death, the afterlife and our connection to those who have left us. (Streams on Disney Plus)