The comments on social media were ecstatic, including rave reviews from Shumpert’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and “Us” star Lupita Nyong’o:
The performance earned the pair a perfect score, which was significant because Shumpert has been consistently underrated all season. While the judges have given him plenty of praise, he has also been subject to lower-than-deserved scores and overly critical comments, especially from judge Len Goodman.
This is not an unusual for Goodman, who has always been the harshest judge on the typically gentle series — other pro dancers have also “complained” about their scores from him this season. But fans have picked up on his criticism toward Shumpert in particular and have been angrily tweeting about it. Shumpert’s wife, R&B singer Teyana Taylor, also spoke out: “Oh my God, I’ll be in front of the TV and on Twitter like, ‘Len is really trying. Len is really trying me,’ ” she told Distractify.
Despite Goodman giving the pair a 10 out of 10 last week (a score so coveted that “a 10 from Len” is a popular DWTS catchphrase), Monday’s episode was a bit of a return to form. Goodman liked Shumpert’s attitude during his paso doble, but wasn’t a fan overall, and gave him a 7 — the lowest score Goodman awarded anyone all night. However, Shumpert’s momentum from the “Us” dance triumph may be enough to drive him toward the finale this month. He escaped being among Monday’s bottom two couples in jeopardy; faced with a choice between frontrunner pop star JoJo Siwa and WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin after audience votes were tabulated, the judges elected to send home Mizanin.
Incidentally, the other judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli — were so dazzled by Shumpert last week that they could save him down the line. “This basketball legend is now an accomplished dancer,” Tonioli said approvingly after his and Karagach’s paso doble.
Shumpert, who was introduced in the premiere as a “basketball star, actor, rapper and entrepreneur” and part of the championship Cavaliers team in 2016, started the season as one of the lowest-rated contestants. His debut with Karagach was a jive to Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” and they clearly had a blast, despite all the fuss made about their height difference. (Karagach is nearly a foot shorter than Shumpert, who stands 6 feet 5 inches.) Only Inaba loved it, and the others offered watered down compliments. Goodman was disdainful.
“Sad to say, I thought it was all too casual, it was too loose. The technique was poor,” Goodman said. The audience started booing and, as usually happens with DWTS judges, he felt compelled to add something nice. “However, I must say, it was fun and it was entertaining.”
He gave them a 4, while Hough and Tonioli awarded them 5s and Inaba went with 7. This meant they ranked as No. 14 out of 15 couples, behind only “Karate Kid” actor Martin Kove, who was immediately eliminated the following week.
“So, you got a 4 from Papa Len,” host Tyra Banks said afterward, sounding concerned. “What do you think about that?”
“It’s the first week, we have a lot of work to do,” Karagach told her. “It’s a great critique and we’re going to work on it.”
“I love it, keep it positive,” Banks replied.
As is tradition for sports figures who compete on DWTS, Shumpert — who explained he wanted to be on the show to break out of his comfort zone — started rapidly improving: Not only are athletes already in excellent shape and primed to compete, but they generally respond well to criticism because they are used to being coached.
Shumpert and Karagach followed up the first week with a rumba, and the judges warmed up. Hough called the dance “smooth and effortless”; Tonioli lightly critiqued his footwork. Then, of course, there was Goodman: “I liked it. Don’t get excited. I didn’t like it that much,” he said, adding, “It’s a great improvement on last week.”
Afterward, it went much the same way each episode. The judges complimented Shumpert’s skills but gave him fairly middling overall scores. This even happened in the fourth week during a Disney villain-themed night, in which their Argentine tango to “Arabian Nights” from “Aladdin” included a lift that Hough deemed “iconic.”
“That was one of the most magical performances I’ve ever seen on this show,” Inaba raved, and Goodman couldn’t help but agree it was Shumpert’s best dance yet. But they still placed in the lower half of all the couples.
Things took a dive the following show, when they performed a Viennese waltz to “Hopelessly Devoted to You” — and even Inaba struggled to say something positive. Goodman admitted it was difficult to criticize Shumpert because he was clearly trying so hard, though told him his technique wasn’t great. He and Karagach landed in last place out of 11 remaining couples, but given that eliminations are contingent upon judges’ scores and audience votes, the fans liked him enough to keep him around.
Then last week’s instant classic was the game-changer: The routine, for which the pair dressed as the terrifying doppelganger characters from “Us,” executed impressive lifts and jaw-dropping choreography. At the very end, they turned and fixed creepy glares on Goodman — a nod to the film, and also a move that was not lost on viewers.
The judges lost their minds.
“WHOOOO!!!” yelled Hough, jumping on the judge’s table. “That is something people will watch over and over and over.”
“Holy cow!” exclaimed Inaba. “That was genius. You transported us to another world. My mind was blown.”
“I was totally transfixed. It was your masterpiece performance,” Tonioli agreed.
Goodman mostly directed his praise at Karagach, saying she “came up with the most brilliant concept,” and told her, “You produced the dance that made Iman look fantastic.”
They received a 10 from each judge and tied with Siwa and her partner, Jenna Johnson, for the highest marks of the night. Shumpert and Karagach could barely calm down long enough for the post-dance interview.
“Hey man, thank y’all. It’s why I came on the show, to get challenged and to get critiqued. I like challenges, I like to improve myself in any way I can,” Shumpert said. “Right now, I ain’t playing in the league, and you gave me another challenge. I appreciate the 10s.”
Read more: