A sign on its jukebox last week said that the catchy tune “will be skipped” if played before then, and that after that date it can be played but only “one time a night.”
The bar did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment, but the general manager told CNN that she did not “hate Mariah Carey and I don’t hate Christmas” but that the song is played too frequently, jarring the staff. She added that the sign was intended to be lighthearted and had been put up in the bar for the last few years.
A picture of the sign, shared by a National Review reporter on Twitter, has sparked a social media debate, with the musician herself weighing in late Monday.
Carey posted an image of herself dressed for battle in armor, amid flames after someone on Twitter asked whether the jukebox sign signaled a war on Christmas.
Carey also later shared a video of herself clad in a sparkly red Christmas dress, using a giant candy-cane baseball bat to smash Halloween pumpkin lanterns, exclaiming: “It’s time.”
Her fans shared their delight with her response on social media, dubbing her “the queen of Christmas” and teasing that she had been “defrosting” since October in preparation for her upcoming ubiquity.
The chorus on social media, however, does not appear to have affected the mainstream popularity of the tune, which on Tuesday had already entered Apple Music’s Top 100 most-played songs in the United States. Last year, by Dec. 1 it was the second-most-listened-to song in the country, according to the music streaming service Spotify.
In 2017, the “modern yuletide classic” entered the Billboard Hot 100′s top 10 for the first time, more than 20 years after its release, becoming one of the few Christmas songs to do so. It has also been awarded a Guinness World Record for being the highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist and continues to delight and vex listeners across the globe.